8622 W Columbus Ave

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 Bedroom home offers a spacious newly renovated Kitchen, Spacious backyard Tile the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom en-suit bathroom. Two car garage with storage area / laundry area. Ready to move in now. View by appointment only.



Call for showings: Mark Pacheco 602-935-8843

Apply online: www.northpointam.com



Application requirements:

$37/adult

Rental history check

Employment history check

Credit History check

Criminal history check

Security Deposit: $1,750.00

Documentation/Admin Fee: $250(non-refundable)

Phoenix rental tax: 2% will be added to monthly rent



Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver

Pet policy: up to 2 dogs per owner approval, $250 per dog none refundable fee

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Property Manager: Mark Pacheco. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing

