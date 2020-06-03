8622 W Columbus Ave

Amenities
This 3 Bedroom home offers a spacious newly renovated Kitchen, Spacious backyard Tile the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom en-suit bathroom. Two car garage with storage area / laundry area. Ready to move in now. View by appointment only.
Call for showings: Mark Pacheco 602-935-8843
Apply online: www.northpointam.com
Application requirements:
$37/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,750.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $250(non-refundable)
Phoenix rental tax: 2% will be added to monthly rent
Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 dogs per owner approval, $250 per dog none refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Mark Pacheco. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**