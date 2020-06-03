All apartments in Phoenix
8622 W Columbus Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

8622 W Columbus Ave

8622 West Columbus Avenue · (602) 935-8843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8622 West Columbus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Arizona Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom home offers a spacious newly renovated Kitchen, Spacious backyard Tile the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom en-suit bathroom. Two car garage with storage area / laundry area. Ready to move in now. View by appointment only.

Call for showings: Mark Pacheco 602-935-8843
Apply online: www.northpointam.com

Application requirements:
$37/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,750.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $250(non-refundable)
Phoenix rental tax: 2% will be added to monthly rent

Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 dogs per owner approval, $250 per dog none refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Mark Pacheco. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 W Columbus Ave have any available units?
8622 W Columbus Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8622 W Columbus Ave have?
Some of 8622 W Columbus Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 W Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8622 W Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 W Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8622 W Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8622 W Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8622 W Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 8622 W Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 W Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 W Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 8622 W Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8622 W Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 8622 W Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 W Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8622 W Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
