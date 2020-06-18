All apartments in Phoenix
8615 W Weldon Avenue

8615 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8615 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Arizona Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This 4 BR / 2 BA home is conveniently located near the L-101, I-10 freeways and State Farm Stadium. There is an extra bonus room (non A/C) for extra fun. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. A large backyard and a storage shed await you. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Washer and dryer hookups available. 2 car garage w/ driveway. No smoking. Rent $1,425 plus tax. $55 Application fee per adult. $1,425 security deposit. $300 non refundable pet deposit. $150 one time admin fee. 600 minimum credit score, no adverse rental history. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery See a video at https://youtu.be/CM72yv610ck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 W Weldon Avenue have any available units?
8615 W Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8615 W Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 8615 W Weldon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 W Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8615 W Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 W Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 W Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8615 W Weldon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8615 W Weldon Avenue offers parking.
Does 8615 W Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 W Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 W Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 8615 W Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8615 W Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8615 W Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 W Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 W Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
