8615 W Weldon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

This 4 BR / 2 BA home is conveniently located near the L-101, I-10 freeways and State Farm Stadium. There is an extra bonus room (non A/C) for extra fun. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. A large backyard and a storage shed await you. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Washer and dryer hookups available. 2 car garage w/ driveway. No smoking. Rent $1,425 plus tax. $55 Application fee per adult. $1,425 security deposit. $300 non refundable pet deposit. $150 one time admin fee. 600 minimum credit score, no adverse rental history. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery See a video at https://youtu.be/CM72yv610ck