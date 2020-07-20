All apartments in Phoenix
8610 W Jocelyn Terrace

8610 West Jocelyn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8610 West Jocelyn Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent rental off 83rd ave and Lower Buckeye! Short drive to South Mountain recreation area. Floor plan is open and inviting. Do not wait to see this one! It will go fast! Use rently right at the home to view! Just find the sign

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace have any available units?
8610 W Jocelyn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8610 W Jocelyn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace offer parking?
No, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace have a pool?
No, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8610 W Jocelyn Terrace has units with air conditioning.
