Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

8544 W Sonora St

8544 West Sonora Street · No Longer Available
Location

8544 West Sonora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8544 W SONORA ST Tolleson, AZ 85353,

Subdivision: Farmington Fields,

Year Built: 2002,

The home features tile floors in the kitchen, entry, hall, bathrooms, and laundry; tile counter tops; upgraded appliances; built in entertainment center i the family room; Depth of garage extended two feet with service door to back yard; Beautifully maintained desert landscape in the front yard and grassy back yard with extended covered patio; and a bay window eating area in the kitchen. This home is on an over sized interior lot with a North / South exposure. This is a convenient quiet location!

Cross Streets: 83rd AV & Buckeye Rd Directions: South to Sonora St, West to 84th Ln, North & West to 86th Av, North to Sonora St, then East to property.

Lessee to verify all information.

Contact Dan: 623-512-2525 OR apply online at time2rent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 W Sonora St have any available units?
8544 W Sonora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 W Sonora St have?
Some of 8544 W Sonora St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 W Sonora St currently offering any rent specials?
8544 W Sonora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 W Sonora St pet-friendly?
No, 8544 W Sonora St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8544 W Sonora St offer parking?
Yes, 8544 W Sonora St offers parking.
Does 8544 W Sonora St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 W Sonora St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 W Sonora St have a pool?
No, 8544 W Sonora St does not have a pool.
Does 8544 W Sonora St have accessible units?
No, 8544 W Sonora St does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 W Sonora St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8544 W Sonora St has units with dishwashers.
