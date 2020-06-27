Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

8544 W SONORA ST Tolleson, AZ 85353,



Subdivision: Farmington Fields,



Year Built: 2002,



The home features tile floors in the kitchen, entry, hall, bathrooms, and laundry; tile counter tops; upgraded appliances; built in entertainment center i the family room; Depth of garage extended two feet with service door to back yard; Beautifully maintained desert landscape in the front yard and grassy back yard with extended covered patio; and a bay window eating area in the kitchen. This home is on an over sized interior lot with a North / South exposure. This is a convenient quiet location!



Cross Streets: 83rd AV & Buckeye Rd Directions: South to Sonora St, West to 84th Ln, North & West to 86th Av, North to Sonora St, then East to property.



Lessee to verify all information.



Contact Dan: 623-512-2525 OR apply online at time2rent.com