8544 W Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath West Valley Home!! - Large single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Valley Home! This home has new carpet & paint throughout! Living room plus a family room!! Kitchen and family room are open to each other. Kitchen includes all appliances including dishwasher. Family room patio doors lead out to the patio & backyard. Master bedroom has lots of closet space & full bath inside! Washer and dryer hook ups only provided & 3 other bedrooms down the hall! Keep cars cool in the 2 car garage! This home is truly amazing and will not last long.



$1295 Monthly rent plus 3% monthly rental tax



$1250 Deposit



Renters insurance is required (you can obtain a personal liability only policy through our company for $12.50 per month)



$35 application fee per adult.



Pets ok with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Ask for details.



Call or text 480 485 3333 email michael@ridgewayinv.com



(RLNE5148571)