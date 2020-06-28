All apartments in Phoenix
8544 W Elm St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

8544 W Elm St

8544 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

8544 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Horizons on Camelback

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath West Valley Home!! - Large single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Valley Home! This home has new carpet & paint throughout! Living room plus a family room!! Kitchen and family room are open to each other. Kitchen includes all appliances including dishwasher. Family room patio doors lead out to the patio & backyard. Master bedroom has lots of closet space & full bath inside! Washer and dryer hook ups only provided & 3 other bedrooms down the hall! Keep cars cool in the 2 car garage! This home is truly amazing and will not last long.

$1295 Monthly rent plus 3% monthly rental tax

$1250 Deposit

Renters insurance is required (you can obtain a personal liability only policy through our company for $12.50 per month)

$35 application fee per adult.

Pets ok with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Ask for details.

Call or text 480 485 3333 email michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE5148571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 W Elm St have any available units?
8544 W Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 W Elm St have?
Some of 8544 W Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 W Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
8544 W Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 W Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8544 W Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 8544 W Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 8544 W Elm St offers parking.
Does 8544 W Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 W Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 W Elm St have a pool?
No, 8544 W Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 8544 W Elm St have accessible units?
No, 8544 W Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 W Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8544 W Elm St has units with dishwashers.
