8544 W Elm St

8544 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Horizons on Camelback
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Very Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath West Valley Home!! - Large single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Valley Home! This home has new carpet & paint throughout! Living room plus a family room!! Kitchen and family room are open to each other. Kitchen includes all appliances including dishwasher. Family room patio doors lead out to the patio & backyard. Master bedroom has lots of closet space & full bath inside! Washer and dryer hook ups only provided & 3 other bedrooms down the hall! Keep cars cool in the 2 car garage! This home is truly amazing and will not last long.
$1295 Monthly rent plus 3% monthly rental tax
$1250 Deposit
Renters insurance is required (you can obtain a personal liability only policy through our company for $12.50 per month)
$35 application fee per adult.
Pets ok with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Ask for details.
Call or text 480 485 3333 email michael@ridgewayinv.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
