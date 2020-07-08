All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

8521 W Elm St

8521 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

8521 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Horizons on Camelback

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - ***AVAILABLE 03/01***

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1323 square feet at the Horizons on Camelback in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile & carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping.

The refrigerator is "as is" and will not be warranted.

Cross Streets: 83rd Avenue/Camelback
Directions: West on Camelback, South on 85th Dr, Left on College, Right on 85th Ave, Right on Pierson, Left on 86th Ave, Left on Elm Street to property

(RLNE3533827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 W Elm St have any available units?
8521 W Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 W Elm St have?
Some of 8521 W Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 W Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
8521 W Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 W Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 8521 W Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8521 W Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 8521 W Elm St offers parking.
Does 8521 W Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 W Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 W Elm St have a pool?
No, 8521 W Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 8521 W Elm St have accessible units?
No, 8521 W Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 W Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 W Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.

