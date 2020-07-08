8521 W Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - ***AVAILABLE 03/01***



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1323 square feet at the Horizons on Camelback in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile & carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping.



The refrigerator is "as is" and will not be warranted.



Cross Streets: 83rd Avenue/Camelback

Directions: West on Camelback, South on 85th Dr, Left on College, Right on 85th Ave, Right on Pierson, Left on 86th Ave, Left on Elm Street to property



