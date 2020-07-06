All apartments in Phoenix
Location

8447 West Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
8447 W ROMA AVE Phoenix, AZ 85037,

Subdivision: SUNRISE TERRACE,

Remodeled Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath home of Brick Construction. Featuring Ceiling Fans, Tile Counters and Covered Parking. A beautiful remodel conveniently located in the West Valley at 83rd Ave & Indian School Rd.

Cross Streets: 83RD & INDIAN SCHOOL Directions: NORTH TO GLENROSA, WEST TO 85TH AVE, NORTH TO ROMA, EAST TO PROPERTY.

Text or Call: DAN 623-512-2525
To view or apply online at www.time2rent.com

Lessee to verify all information.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
