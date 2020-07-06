Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

8447 W ROMA AVE Phoenix, AZ 85037,



Subdivision: SUNRISE TERRACE,



Remodeled Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath home of Brick Construction. Featuring Ceiling Fans, Tile Counters and Covered Parking. A beautiful remodel conveniently located in the West Valley at 83rd Ave & Indian School Rd.



Cross Streets: 83RD & INDIAN SCHOOL Directions: NORTH TO GLENROSA, WEST TO 85TH AVE, NORTH TO ROMA, EAST TO PROPERTY.



Text or Call: DAN 623-512-2525

To view or apply online at www.time2rent.com



Lessee to verify all information.