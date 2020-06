Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location!!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with diving pool is surrounded by beautiful mountain views and NO HOA. Kitchen hasbeen updated with granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets for storage. This home was made forentertainment and is move in ready. Close to the 16th Street cooridor with Phoenix's very best restaurants and bars.