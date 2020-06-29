All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
8419 W LEWIS Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

8419 W LEWIS Avenue

8419 West Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8419 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in the gated community of Bailey Commons. Features an open floor plan and 2 master suites, each complete with bathroom & walk-in closet. Very clean home with fresh paint throughout. New carpet and tile upstairs. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy your outdoors in a small private yard. Great location near Cardinals Stadium, Westgate Mall, Tanger Outlet Stores, and easy access to Sky Harbor Airport. Bailey Commons features a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue have any available units?
8419 W LEWIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue have?
Some of 8419 W LEWIS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 W LEWIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8419 W LEWIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 W LEWIS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8419 W LEWIS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8419 W LEWIS Avenue offers parking.
Does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8419 W LEWIS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8419 W LEWIS Avenue has a pool.
Does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8419 W LEWIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 W LEWIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 W LEWIS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
