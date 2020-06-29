8419 W LEWIS Avenue

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in the gated community of Bailey Commons. Features an open floor plan and 2 master suites, each complete with bathroom & walk-in closet. Very clean home with fresh paint throughout. New carpet and tile upstairs. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy your outdoors in a small private yard. Great location near Cardinals Stadium, Westgate Mall, Tanger Outlet Stores, and easy access to Sky Harbor Airport. Bailey Commons features a community pool.