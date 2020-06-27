All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

830 N 2ND Avenue

830 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Looking for a unique historic apartment with a modern Vibe!? This 4 plex has been completely remodeled with all of the modern conveniences in a 1907 vintage Roosevelt District Historic property! Beautifully remodeled by a professional designer these apartments feature sleek kitchens with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, travertine baths, inviting living space and modern fixtures to create a cool and inviting environment for your downtown dwelling! Fenced rear yard, a wonderful front porch with awesome downtown views! Live close to light rail and all that downtown has to offer from dining to First Fridays! You have to check out this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 N 2ND Avenue have any available units?
830 N 2ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 N 2ND Avenue have?
Some of 830 N 2ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 N 2ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 N 2ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 N 2ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 830 N 2ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 830 N 2ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 830 N 2ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 830 N 2ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 N 2ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 N 2ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 N 2ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 N 2ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 N 2ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 N 2ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 N 2ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
