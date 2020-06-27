830 N 2ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Looking for a unique historic apartment with a modern Vibe!? This 4 plex has been completely remodeled with all of the modern conveniences in a 1907 vintage Roosevelt District Historic property! Beautifully remodeled by a professional designer these apartments feature sleek kitchens with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, travertine baths, inviting living space and modern fixtures to create a cool and inviting environment for your downtown dwelling! Fenced rear yard, a wonderful front porch with awesome downtown views! Live close to light rail and all that downtown has to offer from dining to First Fridays! You have to check out this apartment.