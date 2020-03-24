All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 PM

8235 West Odeum Lane

8235 W Odeum Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8235 W Odeum Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
This fresh new construction home in Tuscano is waiting for you! This home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. This home has loads to offer like, 42-inch wood cabinets, a fully fenced backyard, walking trails, window blinds, an attached two car garage and various open rec spaces in the community. The community will also feature a fenced in dog park and sports field. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 West Odeum Lane have any available units?
8235 West Odeum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8235 West Odeum Lane have?
Some of 8235 West Odeum Lane's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8235 West Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8235 West Odeum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 West Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8235 West Odeum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8235 West Odeum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8235 West Odeum Lane offers parking.
Does 8235 West Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8235 West Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 West Odeum Lane have a pool?
No, 8235 West Odeum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8235 West Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 8235 West Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 West Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8235 West Odeum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
