8216 W. Apache St

Lovely Move In Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Millennium Estates. This Darling Home Comes with Fresh Paint and New Carpets. Nice floor plan with vaulted ceilings, walk in master bedroom closet, kitchen pantry, and a low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly with pet deposit.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.



$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.