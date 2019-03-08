Rent Calculator
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 7
818 S 1ST Avenue
818 South 1st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
818 South 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
charming historic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow remodeled in recent years. Twelve foot ceilings, dual pane windows, updated water heater and AC. Quint, quiet and unique.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have any available units?
818 S 1ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 818 S 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 818 S 1ST Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 818 S 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 S 1ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 818 S 1ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
