All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 818 S 1ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
818 S 1ST Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

818 S 1ST Avenue

818 South 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 South 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
charming historic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow remodeled in recent years. Twelve foot ceilings, dual pane windows, updated water heater and AC. Quint, quiet and unique.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have any available units?
818 S 1ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 S 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 818 S 1ST Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 S 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 S 1ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 818 S 1ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 S 1ST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College