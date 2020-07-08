All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8121 W. Hilton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8121 W. Hilton Ave.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

8121 W. Hilton Ave.

8121 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8121 West Hilton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0eeb52807c ---- This adorable home will be one you will miss out on if you don\'t act fast! Open spacious floor plan with large kitchen, dining room, family room, master suite with private bath. All floors are laminate, perfect for allergy sufferers. Vaulted ceilings,blinds throughout, ceiling fans. Backyard is fully landscaped and charming. Pets allowed with approval and $250 pet deposits. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. have any available units?
8121 W. Hilton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8121 W. Hilton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8121 W. Hilton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 W. Hilton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. offer parking?
No, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. have a pool?
No, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 W. Hilton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 W. Hilton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College