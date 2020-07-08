8121 W. Hilton Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0eeb52807c ---- This adorable home will be one you will miss out on if you don\'t act fast! Open spacious floor plan with large kitchen, dining room, family room, master suite with private bath. All floors are laminate, perfect for allergy sufferers. Vaulted ceilings,blinds throughout, ceiling fans. Backyard is fully landscaped and charming. Pets allowed with approval and $250 pet deposits. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.