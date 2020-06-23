8112 North 32nd Drive

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1bathroom townhouse conveniently located near the I-17, offering easy access to dining and shopping throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan area. This townhome has living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. The living area includes an open living room, dining room, and a kitchen with a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. All appliances are included as is.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available 12/21/18

