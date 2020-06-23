All apartments in Phoenix
8112 North 32nd Drive
8112 North 32nd Drive

8112 North 32nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8112 North 32nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1bathroom townhouse conveniently located near the I-17, offering easy access to dining and shopping throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan area. This townhome has living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. The living area includes an open living room, dining room, and a kitchen with a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. All appliances are included as is.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available 12/21/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 North 32nd Drive have any available units?
8112 North 32nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8112 North 32nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8112 North 32nd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 North 32nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8112 North 32nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8112 North 32nd Drive offer parking?
No, 8112 North 32nd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8112 North 32nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 North 32nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 North 32nd Drive have a pool?
No, 8112 North 32nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8112 North 32nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 8112 North 32nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 North 32nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 North 32nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 North 32nd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 North 32nd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
