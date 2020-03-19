All apartments in Phoenix
8108 W Papago St

8108 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

8108 West Papago Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come take a Look at this Beautiful 3bd 2ba Property! Opens into the Vaulted Ceiling, Living and Dining Area. There is a 2nd Living Space off of the Recently Updated Kitchen. Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dark Cabinets that Look Very Nice. Entire House recently painted to a Great Neutral Color, sure to go with ALL Types of Decor. Tile throughout and Ceiling Fans in Each Room. Washer and Dryer Included. Large Open Back Yard. Rent $1400 + 4% Rental Tax Security Deposit: $1400 One time Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/Adult Please Schedule a Showing through Showmojo or Call Kristi at 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 W Papago St have any available units?
8108 W Papago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8108 W Papago St have?
Some of 8108 W Papago St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 W Papago St currently offering any rent specials?
8108 W Papago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 W Papago St pet-friendly?
No, 8108 W Papago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8108 W Papago St offer parking?
No, 8108 W Papago St does not offer parking.
Does 8108 W Papago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8108 W Papago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 W Papago St have a pool?
No, 8108 W Papago St does not have a pool.
Does 8108 W Papago St have accessible units?
No, 8108 W Papago St does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 W Papago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 W Papago St does not have units with dishwashers.

