8108 W Papago St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan refrigerator

Come take a Look at this Beautiful 3bd 2ba Property! Opens into the Vaulted Ceiling, Living and Dining Area. There is a 2nd Living Space off of the Recently Updated Kitchen. Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dark Cabinets that Look Very Nice. Entire House recently painted to a Great Neutral Color, sure to go with ALL Types of Decor. Tile throughout and Ceiling Fans in Each Room. Washer and Dryer Included. Large Open Back Yard. Rent $1400 + 4% Rental Tax Security Deposit: $1400 One time Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/Adult Please Schedule a Showing through Showmojo or Call Kristi at 320-267-1943