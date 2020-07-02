Rent Calculator
810 S 4TH Avenue
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM
810 S 4TH Avenue
810 South 4th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
810 South 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home in a great location. Walk downtown. Huge backyard! Large RV gate. Bright and happy home. Need credit score of at least 580 as well as positive recent rental history.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue have any available units?
810 S 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 810 S 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 S 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 S 4TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 S 4TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
