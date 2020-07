Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location close to it all! Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This beautiful single story home offers community pool and play ground and a split floor plan 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage! New paint throughout and all tile floors. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and plenty of natural lighting. Low maintenance backyard allows more time to unwind and relax! Pet friendly rental!