8 E LOMA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

RARELY FOR RENT Beautiful 2br+lofts/2 full bath/2 car carport Townhome/Patiohome w/front and back patios at Central & Northern on Bridle Walking/Biking Path. If you want to be at the center of the hot hot hot North Phoenix Central Corridor, this is IT! Small community of PRIVATELY OWNED homes. New carpet, paint, range. Large community pool, hot tub, fire pit and grill. Master bath expanded w/two sinks and walk-in shower. Both beds/baths on main level. Updated kitchen. Vaulted ceilings w/transom windows. Wood fireplace. Large loft w/two spaces (office, bed, storage). Attic + storage shed means there's plenty of room for stuff. Newer W/D. North/South. Guest parking. Uptown - Convenient to everything. Non-restricted dogs OK with approval/additional deposit. No cats. Verify all info.