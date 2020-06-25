All apartments in Phoenix
8 E LOMA Lane
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

8 E LOMA Lane

8 East Loma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8 East Loma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
RARELY FOR RENT Beautiful 2br+lofts/2 full bath/2 car carport Townhome/Patiohome w/front and back patios at Central & Northern on Bridle Walking/Biking Path. If you want to be at the center of the hot hot hot North Phoenix Central Corridor, this is IT! Small community of PRIVATELY OWNED homes. New carpet, paint, range. Large community pool, hot tub, fire pit and grill. Master bath expanded w/two sinks and walk-in shower. Both beds/baths on main level. Updated kitchen. Vaulted ceilings w/transom windows. Wood fireplace. Large loft w/two spaces (office, bed, storage). Attic + storage shed means there's plenty of room for stuff. Newer W/D. North/South. Guest parking. Uptown - Convenient to everything. Non-restricted dogs OK with approval/additional deposit. No cats. Verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 E LOMA Lane have any available units?
8 E LOMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 E LOMA Lane have?
Some of 8 E LOMA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 E LOMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 E LOMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 E LOMA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 E LOMA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8 E LOMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 E LOMA Lane offers parking.
Does 8 E LOMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 E LOMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 E LOMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8 E LOMA Lane has a pool.
Does 8 E LOMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 E LOMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 E LOMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 E LOMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
