Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:09 AM

7944 West Campbell Avenue

7944 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7944 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Giant lot with plenty of storage inside and outside. Nice floor plan with 4 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! 1372 S/F with garage converted to tiled 4th bedroom or family room with closet near NEW 2nd bath. Move right in. Spacious kitchen eating area opening to living room. Ceiling fans throughout, tile floors. Rear entry to large fenced yard with two storage sheds. Driveway parking plus street parking. Just minutes to freeway, shopping, dining and stadium!

Total monthly rent payment is $1220 includes city sales tax and administration fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue have any available units?
7944 West Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7944 West Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7944 West Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 West Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7944 West Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7944 West Campbell Avenue offers parking.
Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 West Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 7944 West Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7944 West Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7944 West Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7944 West Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7944 West Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

