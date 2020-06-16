7944 West Campbell Avenue

Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Giant lot with plenty of storage inside and outside. Nice floor plan with 4 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! 1372 S/F with garage converted to tiled 4th bedroom or family room with closet near NEW 2nd bath. Move right in. Spacious kitchen eating area opening to living room. Ceiling fans throughout, tile floors. Rear entry to large fenced yard with two storage sheds. Driveway parking plus street parking. Just minutes to freeway, shopping, dining and stadium!



Total monthly rent payment is $1220 includes city sales tax and administration fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.