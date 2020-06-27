All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7930 West Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7930 West Catalina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7930 West Catalina Drive

7930 West Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7930 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Newer granite countertops, appliances and kitchen cabinets. Tile throughout the home with plenty of space all your needs. Laundry room is disconnected from the home with LOTS of storage space. This house 7930 W Catalina DR. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 West Catalina Drive have any available units?
7930 West Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7930 West Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7930 West Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 West Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7930 West Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7930 West Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 7930 West Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7930 West Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 West Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 West Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 7930 West Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7930 West Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7930 West Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 West Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 West Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 West Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 West Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College