7930 West Catalina Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This single story house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Newer granite countertops, appliances and kitchen cabinets. Tile throughout the home with plenty of space all your needs. Laundry room is disconnected from the home with LOTS of storage space. This house 7930 W Catalina DR. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.