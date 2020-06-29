7915 South 73rd Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets guest suite

**Brand New Flooring Throughout- Gorgeous Wood Look Tile Throughout Common Area. Updated Photos Coming Soon** Four Bedroom plus Den, Three Bathroom Laveen Meadows Rental Opportunity! Property Features Low Maintenance Desert/Gravel Yards, Neutral Two-Tone Interior Paint, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Island & Pantry, Built-In Desk, Dining Area, Living Room with Patio Exit, Second Master (Guest Suite) at Front of Home, Den, Spacious Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath plus Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.