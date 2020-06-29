All apartments in Phoenix
7915 South 73rd Drive.
7915 South 73rd Drive

7915 South 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7915 South 73rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
**Brand New Flooring Throughout- Gorgeous Wood Look Tile Throughout Common Area. Updated Photos Coming Soon** Four Bedroom plus Den, Three Bathroom Laveen Meadows Rental Opportunity! Property Features Low Maintenance Desert/Gravel Yards, Neutral Two-Tone Interior Paint, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Island & Pantry, Built-In Desk, Dining Area, Living Room with Patio Exit, Second Master (Guest Suite) at Front of Home, Den, Spacious Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath plus Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7915 South 73rd Drive have any available units?
7915 South 73rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 South 73rd Drive have?
Some of 7915 South 73rd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 South 73rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7915 South 73rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 South 73rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7915 South 73rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7915 South 73rd Drive offer parking?
No, 7915 South 73rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7915 South 73rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 South 73rd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 South 73rd Drive have a pool?
No, 7915 South 73rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7915 South 73rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 7915 South 73rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 South 73rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 South 73rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

