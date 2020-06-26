All apartments in Phoenix
7821 S 46TH Lane
7821 S 46TH Lane

7821 S 46th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7821 S 46th Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***Newly Updated w/TONS of NICE MODERN-TOUCHES***! Home features 4 Bds/2.5 Baths w/UPGRADED-BERBER- NEUTRAL-CARPET & CLASSIC-VINYL-PLANK FLOORS~Kitchen w/Spiced-maple cabinets, STAINLESS-APPLIANCES, CENTER-ISLAND & BREAKFAST ROOM~ Separate FAMILY-GREATROOM~Separate LIVING/DINING GREATROOM~Master-suite w/HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & master-bath w/DUAL sinks, separate shower & garden-tub~Secondary bedrooms are LARGE w/VAULTED CEILINGS & lots-of-storage~Backyard landscaping just installed & is desert-low-maintenance 10+++***600 minimum-credit-score, NO evictions in past 5-yrs, 3 times-monthly-rent as monthly-income, NO negative background-history, 12-months of verifiable good-rental-history - IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS THAN DON'T APPLY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 S 46TH Lane have any available units?
7821 S 46TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7821 S 46TH Lane have?
Some of 7821 S 46TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 S 46TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7821 S 46TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 S 46TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7821 S 46TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7821 S 46TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7821 S 46TH Lane offers parking.
Does 7821 S 46TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 S 46TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 S 46TH Lane have a pool?
No, 7821 S 46TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7821 S 46TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7821 S 46TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 S 46TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 S 46TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
