Cute corner lot, 2 story newer home. All kitchen appliances included. 1 car garage. Electric through SRP and Water is City of Phoenix. $1450 Security Deposit, fully refundable. $200 Admin Fee, non refundable. $45 Application per adult, non refundable. City Tax on rent, 2.3%. $20 Monthly air filter delivery service. NO PETS ALLOWED.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.