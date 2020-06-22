780 Joan De Arc

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Contemporary, upstairs condo features open floor plan for you to define your living space. Great room features low maintenance flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious master and second bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Condo includes 1-car carport plus additional open parking. Great complex featuring a beautiful community pool, common areas and maintenance free landscaping. Water and HOA fees are included in the rent. Condo is available for move in on January 18, 2019.