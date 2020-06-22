All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

780 Joan De Arc

780 E Joan De Arc Ave · No Longer Available
Location

780 E Joan De Arc Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Contemporary, upstairs condo features open floor plan for you to define your living space. Great room features low maintenance flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious master and second bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Condo includes 1-car carport plus additional open parking. Great complex featuring a beautiful community pool, common areas and maintenance free landscaping. Water and HOA fees are included in the rent. Condo is available for move in on January 18, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Joan De Arc have any available units?
780 Joan De Arc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Joan De Arc have?
Some of 780 Joan De Arc's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Joan De Arc currently offering any rent specials?
780 Joan De Arc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Joan De Arc pet-friendly?
No, 780 Joan De Arc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 780 Joan De Arc offer parking?
Yes, 780 Joan De Arc does offer parking.
Does 780 Joan De Arc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Joan De Arc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Joan De Arc have a pool?
Yes, 780 Joan De Arc has a pool.
Does 780 Joan De Arc have accessible units?
No, 780 Joan De Arc does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Joan De Arc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Joan De Arc has units with dishwashers.
