7719 West Clayton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home , with north/south exposure, features a delightful single level floor plan with tile throughout. Matching cabinets and granite can also be found, along with a spacious enclosed Arizona room that leads to the backyard with a covered patio & storage shed. Conveniently located near shopping & schools HURRY! HURRY! THIS HOME WON'T LAST! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* This house 7719 W Clayton Dr in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.