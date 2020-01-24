7657 N 22nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful block home near Piestewa Peak and next to the Mountain Preserve. Open floor plan with views from every room. Kitchen updated with maple cabinets, quartz composite counters, stainless appliances plus a wine frig. No carpet in the home, all wood and tile flooring. Split master w/ upgraded bathroom with tiled walk-in shower. Hall bathroom features tiled counters and shower. Home also includes a brick wood-burning fireplace wet bar and ceiling fans throughout. Stunning back yard with pool, extended covered patio, shaded gazebos, brick planters, garden planters, RV gate and huge storage room.