All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7657 N 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7657 N 22nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7657 N 22nd Street

7657 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7657 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful block home near Piestewa Peak and next to the Mountain Preserve. Open floor plan with views from every room. Kitchen updated with maple cabinets, quartz composite counters, stainless appliances plus a wine frig. No carpet in the home, all wood and tile flooring. Split master w/ upgraded bathroom with tiled walk-in shower. Hall bathroom features tiled counters and shower. Home also includes a brick wood-burning fireplace wet bar and ceiling fans throughout. Stunning back yard with pool, extended covered patio, shaded gazebos, brick planters, garden planters, RV gate and huge storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7657 N 22nd Street have any available units?
7657 N 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7657 N 22nd Street have?
Some of 7657 N 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7657 N 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7657 N 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7657 N 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7657 N 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7657 N 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7657 N 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 7657 N 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7657 N 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7657 N 22nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 7657 N 22nd Street has a pool.
Does 7657 N 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7657 N 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7657 N 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7657 N 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College