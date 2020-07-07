All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7646 North 37th Avenue

7646 North 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7646 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Healy's Dutchtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,143 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7646 North 37th Avenue have any available units?
7646 North 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7646 North 37th Avenue have?
Some of 7646 North 37th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 North 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7646 North 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 North 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7646 North 37th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7646 North 37th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7646 North 37th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7646 North 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 North 37th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 North 37th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7646 North 37th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7646 North 37th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7646 North 37th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 North 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7646 North 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

