7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue

7639 West Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7639 West Riverside Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Wonderful & Beautiful Brand new home. Comes with: 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage (one side of the garage is deeper in length +/- 25.73 feet). Living room, Dining area, Huge walk-In closet at the master bedroom, Stainless Steel Appliances (brand new) with a Walk-in Pantry & a Kitchen Island, 9 Feet ceiling height, Gas Water Heater, Covered Patio with view to the Mountains. No Neighbor behind, nice landscaping front and back with automatic dripping/watering system. The Entire home is a brand new built. Come and See it as soon as possible before it's gone!!! **Sorry NON-SMOKING** Ownership is offering $500 Off of First month's rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have any available units?
7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

