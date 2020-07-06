7639 W RIVERSIDE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Wonderful & Beautiful Brand new home. Comes with: 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage (one side of the garage is deeper in length +/- 25.73 feet). Living room, Dining area, Huge walk-In closet at the master bedroom, Stainless Steel Appliances (brand new) with a Walk-in Pantry & a Kitchen Island, 9 Feet ceiling height, Gas Water Heater, Covered Patio with view to the Mountains. No Neighbor behind, nice landscaping front and back with automatic dripping/watering system. The Entire home is a brand new built. Come and See it as soon as possible before it's gone!!! **Sorry NON-SMOKING** Ownership is offering $500 Off of First month's rent**