Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7624 West Osborn Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:21 PM

7624 West Osborn Road

7624 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

7624 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 West Osborn Road have any available units?
7624 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7624 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
7624 West Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7624 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 7624 West Osborn Road offer parking?
No, 7624 West Osborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 7624 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7624 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 7624 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 7624 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 7624 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7624 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 West Osborn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 West Osborn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

