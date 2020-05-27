All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

7533 S 31ST Place

7533 South 31st Place · No Longer Available
Location

7533 South 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Wonderful 3 bd, 2 1/2 ba w/ 2 car Garage Town House in Hunter Ridge Subdivision! Upgrades include Granite C-tops, Upgraded Cabinets and Appliances. Includes Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator. Enjoy this Gated Community close to downtown Phoenix, with 2 Pools, 2 Jacuzzi's, Volleyball and BBQ areas for your enjoyment. Move in costs include first month's rent $1450, Security deposit $1450, admin fee $250 plus all applicable city taxes of $33.35. = $3183.50. Income requirements are NET monthly income must be a minimum $4350. Pets upon approval only and additional deposit required. $40.00 non refundable application fee for all persons 18yrs or older. Application link is on our company website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 S 31ST Place have any available units?
7533 S 31ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 S 31ST Place have?
Some of 7533 S 31ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 S 31ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
7533 S 31ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 S 31ST Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7533 S 31ST Place is pet friendly.
Does 7533 S 31ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 7533 S 31ST Place offers parking.
Does 7533 S 31ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7533 S 31ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 S 31ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 7533 S 31ST Place has a pool.
Does 7533 S 31ST Place have accessible units?
No, 7533 S 31ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 S 31ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7533 S 31ST Place has units with dishwashers.
