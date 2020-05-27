7533 S 31ST Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Wonderful 3 bd, 2 1/2 ba w/ 2 car Garage Town House in Hunter Ridge Subdivision! Upgrades include Granite C-tops, Upgraded Cabinets and Appliances. Includes Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator. Enjoy this Gated Community close to downtown Phoenix, with 2 Pools, 2 Jacuzzi's, Volleyball and BBQ areas for your enjoyment. Move in costs include first month's rent $1450, Security deposit $1450, admin fee $250 plus all applicable city taxes of $33.35. = $3183.50. Income requirements are NET monthly income must be a minimum $4350. Pets upon approval only and additional deposit required. $40.00 non refundable application fee for all persons 18yrs or older. Application link is on our company website.