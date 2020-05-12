7522 S 31ST Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful townhouse in quiet gated community close to major roadways, shopping and entertainment. Open floor plan boasting tall ceilings, large kitchen and personal fenced yard. Attached two car garage! Three roomy bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Two community pools with hot tubs and green space. Home is subject to rental tax of of 2.3% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent.A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.Water. Sewer, Trash, Exterior Pest Control and Front Yard Maintenance included in rent. No Pets. Washer and Dryer are for convenience only. Owner will not repair or replace.