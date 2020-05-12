All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

7522 S 31ST Way

7522 South 31st Way · No Longer Available
Location

7522 South 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful townhouse in quiet gated community close to major roadways, shopping and entertainment. Open floor plan boasting tall ceilings, large kitchen and personal fenced yard. Attached two car garage! Three roomy bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Two community pools with hot tubs and green space. Home is subject to rental tax of of 2.3% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent.A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.Water. Sewer, Trash, Exterior Pest Control and Front Yard Maintenance included in rent. No Pets. Washer and Dryer are for convenience only. Owner will not repair or replace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 S 31ST Way have any available units?
7522 S 31ST Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 S 31ST Way have?
Some of 7522 S 31ST Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 S 31ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
7522 S 31ST Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 S 31ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 7522 S 31ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7522 S 31ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 7522 S 31ST Way offers parking.
Does 7522 S 31ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7522 S 31ST Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 S 31ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 7522 S 31ST Way has a pool.
Does 7522 S 31ST Way have accessible units?
No, 7522 S 31ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 S 31ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 S 31ST Way has units with dishwashers.
