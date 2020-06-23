7508 North 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This home is in the highly desirable Biltmore Highlands neighborhood with all of its great shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a few steps away and you are in the mountain preserve for hiking and beautiful views. This location affords a short ride to downtown Phoenix or old town Scottsdale and other locations. You would be truly in the center of everything. Welcome home to a truly executive home with great curb appeal and a luxurious backyard with a large pool and grassy play area which is great for entertaining. This large home has high end finishes and appliances that you will love along with built in speakers. Pool service is included in the rent making it worry free. In addition, should you need repairs or assistance your property manager is just a click away. To apply simply go online to mcmathrealty.com and click on "apply online".

$200.00 of deposit is non-refundable as a Lease Administration Fee

The rental amount listed above includes a 2.3% rental tax due the city of Phoenx.



This home has an accepted applicant however the home will remain on the market until a lease is executed and the earnest deposit money is paid. Until then it is still available.



