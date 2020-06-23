All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:21 PM

7508 North 20th Street

Location

7508 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This home is in the highly desirable Biltmore Highlands neighborhood with all of its great shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a few steps away and you are in the mountain preserve for hiking and beautiful views. This location affords a short ride to downtown Phoenix or old town Scottsdale and other locations. You would be truly in the center of everything. Welcome home to a truly executive home with great curb appeal and a luxurious backyard with a large pool and grassy play area which is great for entertaining. This large home has high end finishes and appliances that you will love along with built in speakers. Pool service is included in the rent making it worry free. In addition, should you need repairs or assistance your property manager is just a click away. To apply simply go online to mcmathrealty.com and click on "apply online".
$200.00 of deposit is non-refundable as a Lease Administration Fee
The rental amount listed above includes a 2.3% rental tax due the city of Phoenx.

This home has an accepted applicant however the home will remain on the market until a lease is executed and the earnest deposit money is paid. Until then it is still available.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 North 20th Street have any available units?
7508 North 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7508 North 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7508 North 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 North 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7508 North 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7508 North 20th Street offer parking?
No, 7508 North 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7508 North 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 North 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 North 20th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7508 North 20th Street has a pool.
Does 7508 North 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 7508 North 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 North 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 North 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7508 North 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7508 North 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
