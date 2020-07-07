7416 W Palm Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

3 bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home in Phoenix For Rent - 75th Ave & Palm Lane - 3 bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home for rent. Spacious backyard. Inside washer/dryer hookups. Tenants responsible for all utilities, SRP, City of Phoenix water.



Rent $1,230.00 including City of Phoenix taxes

Security deposit: $1,000.00

Pet fees: $150 1st pet, $100 2nd pet. $20 pet rent/pet/month. $50 Application fee per adult living the unit.



$3,700 Minimum Total Monthly Household Income to Qualify.



Call/Text "7416 Palm" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 or email at edgrobinsongroup@gmail.com for more information or to setup an appointment.



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



(RLNE5393979)