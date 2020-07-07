All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

7416 W Palm Ln.

7416 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7416 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home in Phoenix For Rent - 75th Ave & Palm Lane - 3 bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home for rent. Spacious backyard. Inside washer/dryer hookups. Tenants responsible for all utilities, SRP, City of Phoenix water.

Rent $1,230.00 including City of Phoenix taxes
Security deposit: $1,000.00
Pet fees: $150 1st pet, $100 2nd pet. $20 pet rent/pet/month. $50 Application fee per adult living the unit.

$3,700 Minimum Total Monthly Household Income to Qualify.

Call/Text "7416 Palm" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 or email at edgrobinsongroup@gmail.com for more information or to setup an appointment.

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

(RLNE5393979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 W Palm Ln. have any available units?
7416 W Palm Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7416 W Palm Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7416 W Palm Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 W Palm Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7416 W Palm Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 7416 W Palm Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 7416 W Palm Ln. offers parking.
Does 7416 W Palm Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 W Palm Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 W Palm Ln. have a pool?
No, 7416 W Palm Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7416 W Palm Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7416 W Palm Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 W Palm Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 W Palm Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7416 W Palm Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7416 W Palm Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

