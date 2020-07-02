All apartments in Phoenix
740 West Tuckey Lane
740 West Tuckey Lane

740 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

740 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous home that has so much to offer! Come check out this ideal layout, dreamy kitchen, huge backyard and much more. Not only is this house modern and spacious, it has so many great features such as a built in surround system, solar panels that reduce electric cost, water filter system, 2 car garage with overhead storage, and enclosed storage room! Landscaping and fiber internet is also included in rent, as if it couldn't get any better. Pets upon owner approval, washer and dryer included!

Unfurnished.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

