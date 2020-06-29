All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

7340 N 7th Avenue

7340 North 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7340 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Central Phoenix Beauty! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - 7th Avenue and Glendale - Check out this rare rental, available immediately in North Central Phoenix. This home is a 4 bed/3 bath with rich wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has new tile countertops and a wet bar. The windows are all double pane with wood shutters. Don't miss the playhouse in the yard for kids. This home has lots of covered parking for everyone.

Rent - $2000.00 + tax
Security Deposit - $2000.00
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100

Call to set up a private viewing!

Esther Bronsteyn
602-570-6575
E & G Real Estate Services
esther@eandgrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 N 7th Avenue have any available units?
7340 N 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7340 N 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7340 N 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 N 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7340 N 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7340 N 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7340 N 7th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7340 N 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 N 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 N 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7340 N 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7340 N 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7340 N 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 N 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 N 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 N 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7340 N 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
