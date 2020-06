Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace courtyard oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in Historic Palmcroft! Old world charm exudes from this historic property. Enter the gate into the private courtyard with a fountain and covered sitting area, an oasis in the center of town! The French door opens into your apartment which has vintage styling from the windows and tiled baths to the period style kitchen. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment is a rare find in the Palmcroft district! Walk to the corner of 7th Ave and McDowell and enjoy Pei Wei, Starbucks and so much more! *These photos are from unit 1, the apartment is very similar.*