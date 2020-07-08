All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 4 2019 at 10:35 PM

734 East Maryland Avenue

734 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

734 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***$300 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!***

This great 2 bed/2 bath home is available for immediate move-in! All tile flooring throughout with neutral color walls. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Kitchen has lots of counter top space with major appliances included! Large living room and formal dining room. In Central Phoenix corridor with easy access to shopping and restaurants. Must see!!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 East Maryland Avenue have any available units?
734 East Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 734 East Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
734 East Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 East Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 734 East Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 734 East Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 734 East Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 734 East Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 East Maryland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 East Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 734 East Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 734 East Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 734 East Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 734 East Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 East Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 East Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 East Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

