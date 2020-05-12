All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7331 W Alta Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7331 W Alta Vista Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

7331 W Alta Vista Rd

7331 West Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7331 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7331 W Alta Vista Rd Available 08/26/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed Laveen home in reputed Trailside Point community ++ WALK TO SCHOOL !! - Beautiful two story South phoenix home located in the gorgeous Trailside Point / Laveen Farms Community! The gorgeous interior offers formal living & dining room, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, nice family room, and perfect sized loft. Freshly painted. Kitchen and Bathrooms fully upgraded with tile. Breakfast bar, ample cabinet/counter space, and recessed lighting. Upstairs master suite has full bath with double sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. All appliances refrigerator and washer dryer will be provided. Large backyard has covered patio. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad/water park, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!Must See !!

(RLNE5083541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
7331 W Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd have?
Some of 7331 W Alta Vista Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 W Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7331 W Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 W Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 W Alta Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 7331 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7331 W Alta Vista Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 7331 W Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 7331 W Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 W Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 W Alta Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College