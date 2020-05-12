Amenities

7331 W Alta Vista Rd Available 08/26/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed Laveen home in reputed Trailside Point community ++ WALK TO SCHOOL !! - Beautiful two story South phoenix home located in the gorgeous Trailside Point / Laveen Farms Community! The gorgeous interior offers formal living & dining room, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, nice family room, and perfect sized loft. Freshly painted. Kitchen and Bathrooms fully upgraded with tile. Breakfast bar, ample cabinet/counter space, and recessed lighting. Upstairs master suite has full bath with double sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. All appliances refrigerator and washer dryer will be provided. Large backyard has covered patio. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad/water park, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!Must See !!



