7317 West Gary Way

Amenities
Very nice stucco house for rent. It features two master bedrooms and three bathrooms including a Jack & Jill style main bathroom. A new dishwasher and new microwave were recently installed. There is also a two car garage. The owner may allow up to two dogs, 15 lbs or smaller. A pet deposit of $300 will be required as well as liability insurance. Rental tax (2.3%) is not shown in the rent price. A $200 admin fee is due at the time of the lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.