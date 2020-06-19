7309 N 21ST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly volleyball court

WOW! Only $1,895 per month for this Classic 1959 Mid Century Style Ranch home with brand new interior in a great Central Phoenix location! Like New! A gorgeous remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Open floor plan creates great room feel. 3 bedrooms, master bath and hall bath have both been fully remodeled and are modern. New double pane windows, tile floors, new ac/heat, new water heater, ceiling fans, sprinkler system. Additional room off kitchen can be used as formal dining room, home office, exercise room, or a second family room. Over sized laundry room with washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. All dogs welcome and have a huge grassy backyard to run and play around in with block wall and gates that will keep them safe! No breed restrictions!



Extra wide extended driveway with covered parking will easily hold 4-5 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Glendale/Northern stations, Grand Canyon University and minutes from Christown/Spectrum Mall, Petsmart, Super Target shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. You can also walk or ride a bike to the Washington Activity Center. The Washington Activity Center is a multi-generational facility with a full-size gymnasium, seven activity rooms, auditorium, community swimming pool and dog park. The center sits adjacent to Washington Park which boasts open green space and traditional park amenities (basketball and volleyball court, softball and soccer fields). Easy I-17 freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living! Preference given for 18-month lease.