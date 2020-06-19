All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7309 N 21ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7309 N 21ST Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:11 PM

7309 N 21ST Avenue

7309 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7309 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
WOW! Only $1,895 per month for this Classic 1959 Mid Century Style Ranch home with brand new interior in a great Central Phoenix location! Like New! A gorgeous remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Open floor plan creates great room feel. 3 bedrooms, master bath and hall bath have both been fully remodeled and are modern. New double pane windows, tile floors, new ac/heat, new water heater, ceiling fans, sprinkler system. Additional room off kitchen can be used as formal dining room, home office, exercise room, or a second family room. Over sized laundry room with washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. All dogs welcome and have a huge grassy backyard to run and play around in with block wall and gates that will keep them safe! No breed restrictions!

Extra wide extended driveway with covered parking will easily hold 4-5 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Glendale/Northern stations, Grand Canyon University and minutes from Christown/Spectrum Mall, Petsmart, Super Target shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. You can also walk or ride a bike to the Washington Activity Center. The Washington Activity Center is a multi-generational facility with a full-size gymnasium, seven activity rooms, auditorium, community swimming pool and dog park. The center sits adjacent to Washington Park which boasts open green space and traditional park amenities (basketball and volleyball court, softball and soccer fields). Easy I-17 freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living! Preference given for 18-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
7309 N 21ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 7309 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7309 N 21ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 N 21ST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7309 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7309 N 21ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 7309 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7309 N 21ST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7309 N 21ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 7309 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7309 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College