Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in special! $600.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Fantastic newly remodel 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom unit for rent. ONE CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER. New Dual Pane Windows and New Ceiling fans in each Bedroom as well as living room for energy savings. Cross streets are Broadway and 7th Avenue. Brand new patio door installed that leads to a private patio area for your leisure at any time during the day. Tile throughout the entire unit. New interior and Exterior doors. Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms. This unit includes a huge storage unit located in the back for storage. Off street parking. Separate mailbox. Coin operated Washing Machines and Dryers will be installed on site. Please set up your viewing today.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

