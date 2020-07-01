727 East Portland Street #13

Amenities

Beautiful poolside townhome unit at highly coveted and unique Portland 38 Condos. These units are not often available, and this is a great one. Oversize yard overlooking colorful pool area and with views of Camelback Mountain. Solid masonry construction, wood beams, polished concrete floors, fantastic kitchen with Miehle appliances, custom cabinetry, white Caesarstone and stainless steel backsplash. Sleek baths with Kohler fixture, 2'' tile, walk in shower, custom lighting. Extra flex space is great for home office or studio.



(pictures are of same floor plan, finishes may vary)