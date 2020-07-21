All apartments in Phoenix
7232 South 2nd Lane
7232 South 2nd Lane

7232 South 2nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7232 South 2nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located in the heart of Phoenix. Short distance to freeways and schools. Single level!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 South 2nd Lane have any available units?
7232 South 2nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7232 South 2nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7232 South 2nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 South 2nd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7232 South 2nd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7232 South 2nd Lane offer parking?
No, 7232 South 2nd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7232 South 2nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 South 2nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 South 2nd Lane have a pool?
No, 7232 South 2nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7232 South 2nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 7232 South 2nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 South 2nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7232 South 2nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 South 2nd Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7232 South 2nd Lane has units with air conditioning.
