7232 S 44th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great layout! Main common areas include wood looking tile, great room with vaulted ceilings that is open to the kitchen & dining area. Kitchen has black appliances, natural light, kitchen island and a built in desk. Dining room leads out to the covered patio and HUGE back yard with a shed. Three guest bedrooms share a guest bath. One guest bed offers a grand double door entry. Large master suite includes a private bath and walk in closet. Bay windows provide ample light and a view to the large back yard. Master bath offers dual sinks, separate garden style tub, separate stand up shower, private toilet room & a walk in closet. Carpet only in the bedrooms! Home is pet friendly to a max of one neutered/spayed pets max with an additional $650 pet fee. Sorry, no Section 8. $50 application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent does not include 5% monthly admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove