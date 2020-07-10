All apartments in Phoenix
7232 S 44th Ln
7232 S 44th Ln

7232 South 44th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7232 South 44th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67549f3019 ---- Great layout! Main common areas include wood looking tile, great room with vaulted ceilings that is open to the kitchen & dining area. Kitchen has black appliances, natural light, kitchen island and a built in desk. Dining room leads out to the covered patio and HUGE back yard with a shed. Three guest bedrooms share a guest bath. One guest bed offers a grand double door entry. Large master suite includes a private bath and walk in closet. Bay windows provide ample light and a view to the large back yard. Master bath offers dual sinks, separate garden style tub, separate stand up shower, private toilet room & a walk in closet. Carpet only in the bedrooms! Home is pet friendly to a max of one neutered/spayed pets max with an additional $650 pet fee. Sorry, no Section 8. $50 application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent does not include 5% monthly admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 S 44th Ln have any available units?
7232 S 44th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7232 S 44th Ln have?
Some of 7232 S 44th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 S 44th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7232 S 44th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 S 44th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7232 S 44th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7232 S 44th Ln offer parking?
No, 7232 S 44th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7232 S 44th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 S 44th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 S 44th Ln have a pool?
No, 7232 S 44th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7232 S 44th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7232 S 44th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 S 44th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7232 S 44th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

