7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on the 13th tee box at the Legacy Golf Resort, this custom home boasts designer style with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, window treatments, custom closet organizers and laminate flooring throughout!! Third bedroom works well as an office. Covered patio spans the width of the home with direct access from both dining room and master bedroom. Fabulous golf course views! Rent includes twice monthly landscaping service and bi-monthly pest control service. Don't miss this one!!