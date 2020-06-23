All apartments in Phoenix
7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane

7231 South Golfside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7231 South Golfside Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on the 13th tee box at the Legacy Golf Resort, this custom home boasts designer style with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, window treatments, custom closet organizers and laminate flooring throughout!! Third bedroom works well as an office. Covered patio spans the width of the home with direct access from both dining room and master bedroom. Fabulous golf course views! Rent includes twice monthly landscaping service and bi-monthly pest control service. Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane have any available units?
7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane have?
Some of 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane offers parking.
Does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7231 S GOLFSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
