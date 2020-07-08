All apartments in Phoenix
7206 S 58th Ave

7206 South 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7206 South 58th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cottonfields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic golf course home in great condition. Gated Commmunity. 4 large bedrooms, single level, living room, formal dining, family room, breakfast nook and large kitchen with island. Tons of cabinetry and counter-tops. Large master with separate tub and shower. 3 car garage with lots of storage. Desert landscaped front and back for easy care. Extended patio overlooking the golf course. Outstanding home! To view this amazing home please text, email, or call Evie Brown , agent with Foothills Realty & Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 S 58th Ave have any available units?
7206 S 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7206 S 58th Ave have?
Some of 7206 S 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 S 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7206 S 58th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 S 58th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 S 58th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7206 S 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7206 S 58th Ave offers parking.
Does 7206 S 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 S 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 S 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 7206 S 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7206 S 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7206 S 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 S 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 S 58th Ave has units with dishwashers.

