7206 S 58th Ave

Amenities
Fantastic golf course home in great condition. Gated Commmunity. 4 large bedrooms, single level, living room, formal dining, family room, breakfast nook and large kitchen with island. Tons of cabinetry and counter-tops. Large master with separate tub and shower. 3 car garage with lots of storage. Desert landscaped front and back for easy care. Extended patio overlooking the golf course. Outstanding home! To view this amazing home please text, email, or call Evie Brown , agent with Foothills Realty & Management.