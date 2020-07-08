7206 S 58th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic golf course home in great condition. Gated Commmunity. 4 large bedrooms, single level, living room, formal dining, family room, breakfast nook and large kitchen with island. Tons of cabinetry and counter-tops. Large master with separate tub and shower. 3 car garage with lots of storage. Desert landscaped front and back for easy care. Extended patio overlooking the golf course. Outstanding home! To view this amazing home please text, email, or call Evie Brown , agent with Foothills Realty & Management.