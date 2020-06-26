All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 717 E. Lola Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
717 E. Lola Dr.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

717 E. Lola Dr.

717 East Lola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

717 East Lola Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** POOL-SIDE 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO LOCATED IN NORTH PHOENIX** - ****Per the HOA only two SMALL pets are allowed per unit. ****

This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo with 1100 square feet in North Phoenix in the Turtle Run Condominiums. The interior features a great room, rich walnut cabinets in the kitchen, master suite with exit to patio, walk in closet and skylight in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a storage room and private patio that is tiled and is just a few steps from the sparkling community pool!

The Tenant will receive 1 assigned covered and uncovered parking spots. This condo is near tons of shopping and dining and just minutes from freeway access!

Cross Streets: 7th St & Union Hills
Directions: South on 7th St to entrance of Turtle Run condos - East into condo entrance - North on 8th St to your first available parking spot on Lola Dr - This unit is located South of the first parking spots on 8th st, and is located almost directly even with the entrance into the complex (Or located right across from the West community pool)

(RLNE3020135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 E. Lola Dr. have any available units?
717 E. Lola Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 E. Lola Dr. have?
Some of 717 E. Lola Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 E. Lola Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
717 E. Lola Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 E. Lola Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 E. Lola Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 717 E. Lola Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 717 E. Lola Dr. offers parking.
Does 717 E. Lola Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 E. Lola Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 E. Lola Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 717 E. Lola Dr. has a pool.
Does 717 E. Lola Dr. have accessible units?
No, 717 E. Lola Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 717 E. Lola Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 E. Lola Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College