717 E. Lola Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** POOL-SIDE 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO LOCATED IN NORTH PHOENIX** - ****Per the HOA only two SMALL pets are allowed per unit. ****



This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo with 1100 square feet in North Phoenix in the Turtle Run Condominiums. The interior features a great room, rich walnut cabinets in the kitchen, master suite with exit to patio, walk in closet and skylight in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a storage room and private patio that is tiled and is just a few steps from the sparkling community pool!



The Tenant will receive 1 assigned covered and uncovered parking spots. This condo is near tons of shopping and dining and just minutes from freeway access!



Cross Streets: 7th St & Union Hills

Directions: South on 7th St to entrance of Turtle Run condos - East into condo entrance - North on 8th St to your first available parking spot on Lola Dr - This unit is located South of the first parking spots on 8th st, and is located almost directly even with the entrance into the complex (Or located right across from the West community pool)



(RLNE3020135)