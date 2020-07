Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom for rent. Large bedrooms, New kitchen, new paint, Huge back yard, Carport, new roof. The home is easy access to the freeways. Great open floor plan with large living area, family room and lovely open kitchen. All appliances are included. Great master bedroom with large closet and wonderful bath. No Section8! Rent + Security deposit is $1125. Pets are allowed. Got to rent this one. Super CLEAN! This home makes a great rental, its a beauty!