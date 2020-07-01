All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

7130 W AVALON Drive

7130 West Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7130 West Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
JUST LISTED!!! - *DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME YOURS!**Great 4 bed 2 bath home in a great location of Phoenix near 71st ave and Thomas, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access! Don't Miss this large living & family rooms great for entertaining with 2 cozy fireplaces for those chilly nights. Ceiling fans in all the right places. LARGE Backyard W/ A BBQ AREA & LOW MAINTENANCE keep. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1420.37 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 W AVALON Drive have any available units?
7130 W AVALON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7130 W AVALON Drive have?
Some of 7130 W AVALON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 W AVALON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7130 W AVALON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 W AVALON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7130 W AVALON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7130 W AVALON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7130 W AVALON Drive offers parking.
Does 7130 W AVALON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 W AVALON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 W AVALON Drive have a pool?
No, 7130 W AVALON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7130 W AVALON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7130 W AVALON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 W AVALON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 W AVALON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

