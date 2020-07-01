7130 W AVALON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

JUST LISTED!!! - *DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME YOURS!**Great 4 bed 2 bath home in a great location of Phoenix near 71st ave and Thomas, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access! Don't Miss this large living & family rooms great for entertaining with 2 cozy fireplaces for those chilly nights. Ceiling fans in all the right places. LARGE Backyard W/ A BBQ AREA & LOW MAINTENANCE keep. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1420.37 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS******